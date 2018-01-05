Don’t build nice things for slobs

Traveling from Madera to Riverpark, the only part of Fresno I care to go to, I see construction on the old Highway 41 bridge. I have been told its for the San Joaquin River Parkway Conservancy.
Things like this are nice, but what is the cost? This construction has been going on for months and seems to be overbuilt for the type of traffic I foresee.
Leaving Riverpark, and traveling north on 41, I can’t help but notice the enormous amount of trash discarded on the side of the road. Why build anything nice for the slobs who live and travel here? The parkway will be just the same. Trash and worse is stuffed in the weeds along the trail. Perhaps that’s why Mother Nature burns California every once in a while. It cleanses the place from the disgusting actions of man.
