State law vs. federal law collide on weed regulations

Before Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer states a legal opinion, he needs a law degree first.
The United States Supreme Court has ruled that federal law does not supersede state law. This misinformation from local law enforcement on marijuana is getting old! This was settled years ago. The feds can still enforce federal law, but state and local must follow state law.
Chief Dyer knows darn well that what he said on the news is not true! He needs to stop this and show some integrity for a change.
Dana Bobbitt, Fresno
