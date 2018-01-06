State law vs. federal law collide on weed regulations

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

Imm3rse.in is the first virtual reality arcade to open in Fresno, offering customers the experience of what it’s like to be inside of an actual video game. VR gaming is predicted to become a $45 billion industry in the next seven years. Imm3rse.in is open Thursday-Sunday and located at 4010 N. Chestnut Diagonal. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee