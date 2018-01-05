Polluters will have free REIN, thanks to Republicans

While President Trump does not have the power to kill environmental regulations, his toadies in Congress can do the following:
They passed the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, which effectively prevents enforcement of any regulation designed to keep our environment clean.
Trump has put corporate CEOs as heads of federal agencies that keep our air and water clean and free from industrial dirt. The polluters will have free REIN. This is how the Republicans describe the free market.
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said of REINS: “This would have the most profound effect on the environment, on consumer protection, on public health, and on the quality of life, safety and security of the American people. It means that it would be impossible for any regulation to take effect.”
Strangely, people seem unconcerned about the environment their kids will face for their survival. If you think such a condition is too far in the future to worry about, you are doing what Trump expects.
Republican activists have told us they intend to reverse all the progress made during the last eight years. How many times must you hear them tell us this before you believe them?
David DesRoches, Fresno
