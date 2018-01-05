Letters to the Editor

Polluters will have free REIN, thanks to Republicans

January 05, 2018 11:55 AM

While President Trump does not have the power to kill environmental regulations, his toadies in Congress can do the following:

They passed the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, which effectively prevents enforcement of any regulation designed to keep our environment clean.

Trump has put corporate CEOs as heads of federal agencies that keep our air and water clean and free from industrial dirt. The polluters will have free REIN. This is how the Republicans describe the free market.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said of REINS: “This would have the most profound effect on the environment, on consumer protection, on public health, and on the quality of life, safety and security of the American people. It means that it would be impossible for any regulation to take effect.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Strangely, people seem unconcerned about the environment their kids will face for their survival. If you think such a condition is too far in the future to worry about, you are doing what Trump expects.

Republican activists have told us they intend to reverse all the progress made during the last eight years. How many times must you hear them tell us this before you believe them?

David DesRoches, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

    The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her
Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:28

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut
Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

View More Video