Congress drags its feet on Dreamers action

This week it was published that three former Department of Homeland Security leaders sent a letter to representatives from both political parties to stress the urgency of passing some sort of immigration relief for our young immigrants by Jan. 19.
Both employers and employees are already facing some tough decisions because it has been three months since President Trump effectively ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with no solution to follow.
What is it going to take for this administration and Congress to listen? More than half the country supports our nation’s Dreamers yet this Republican Congress continues to drag its feet on providing some real solutions.
Each day that passes approximately 122 DACA recipients have their work permits expire; it is estimated that over 14,000 have already had their work permits expire. Let us start this new year right and pass a dignified immigration reform bill.
Tom Hernandez, Fresno
