Support global family planning

January 05, 2018 03:49 PM

On the Bear Paw Meadow Trail, we came across three guys with large backpacks sitting down. Hiking toward the Pacific Coast Trail, one of them had badly sprained his ankle.

A life-changing situation, I explained that he get the ankle into the nearby Cold Water Creek for at least two hours. He canceled his participation in the hike, and he got back into the car and webt home.

I said, “If you walk on that injury with that big backpack, you will do lifetime damage.” They went silent, and my buddy and I continued hiking.

When people face a sudden and negative change in their situation, “situation awareness,” like a bank robbery or sniper shooting, they have to think fast and change what they are doing. When scientific information trickles in over decades, some people deny and ignore it at risk of existential damage to the entire group.

With the source-cause of excessive global atmospheric carbon dioxide coming from global overpopulation, symptoms like the worldwide drought compels that we support global family planning. When I shop at smileamazon.com, when my stocks pay well, and with monthly donations to the International Planned Parenthood Federation at https://www.ippf.org/, I help address the cause.

Mike Starry, Fresno

