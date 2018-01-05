Forget about cuts to Social Security, Medicare

With only a 17 percent Congressional approval rating, any attempt to destroy Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare will just be putting further nails in the corrupt GOP and corporate Democrat political coffins.
Don't even think about trying to balance the budget on the backs of the elderly, disabled and poverty stricken. Not only has the treasonous GOP committed political suicide with the tax-cut scam, but many will likely end up in prison for conspiracy.
The American people have been pushed over the edge. Republicans, get ready for a progressive wave coming to wipe you all out.
Furthermore, we will fight tooth and nail to get all of your medical-insurance benefits and any retirement pay rescinded. Good luck with your pre-existing conditions!
Mary Uhland, Lemoore
