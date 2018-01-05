Don’t complicate disabled placard process

It would be nice if California could come up with a system to stop the abuse of disabled placards without making the lives of disabled people more difficult.
I have had my placard renewed at least 10 times. Why should I have to go down to the DMV and have my doctor write the same note written over 20 years ago when I was a small child that my permanent disability has not changed.
Not everyone who is disabled has visible disabilities, and not everyone who is disabled gets a disability check. Because I’m younger, I have been accused of not being disabled several times even though I have a very visible disability depending on the clothes I wear.
Marcy DeFendis, Fresno
Comments