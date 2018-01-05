Trump talk reveals ‘blathering, unfocused idiocy’

I commend, for those interested in understanding the logical and careful analysis that lies behind our President's thinking, reading excerpts printed by The New York Times of its extensive interview with him in Florida last week.
It is an insightful if not scary look at how this individual views himself and the world. The interview speaks for itself if one has the resolve to read it in its entirety. It is difficult to believe this man does not imbibe, which would at least explain such an unfocused, blathering, self-centered idiocy. The apparent fact that he does not implies far greater and more serious concerns for the nation.
Robert McParland, Fresno
