Letters to the Editor

It’s not to early to send valentines to veterans

January 05, 2018 05:08 PM

UPDATED January 04, 2018 05:08 PM

American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces would like to thank all the Central Valley residents and youth groups who signed, made, sorted, bundled and distributed “Holiday Mail for Heroes” for Valley veterans and deployed military personnel this year.

Over 600 Valley veterans and hundreds more deployed on board a ship as well as ground units in Afghanistan, Jordan and Kuwait also received “Holiday Mail” thanking them for their service and many sacrifices. The simple gesture is a huge morale builder.

Valentines for Veterans also needs your help (please no glitter and no envelopes). Valentines can be dropped off no later than Feb. 9 at the American Red Cross, 1300 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno. Thank you, Central Valley, for your support of our veterans and active duty military personnel.

Sarah Brown-Monroe, Fresno

