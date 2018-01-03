Fresno broadcasting pioneers still fascinate

Commendations to author Janice Stevens and Central Valley magazine. Her recent article titled, “Morris Cocola Broadcast Center is on the cutting edge,” was most entertaining and informative. Janice is a fine writer who shares worthwhile elements to her historical articles, then adds spice to her characters; a little human twist.
In the January edition, she introduced us to several Fresno broadcasting pioneers. Younger generations may not recognize the names of Morris and Gary Cocola, Al Radka, and Paul Bartlett, but they made significant contributions to the changes and development of Central Valley media during the last three decades of the 20th century, many of which can still be seen today.
It is important to recognize not only the facts of business and technology, but also to acknowledge the people behind the scenes who made it happen. It was such fun to meet some of the characters, to learn how they persevered in the face of adversity, and most importantly, how they made a difference in Fresno’s broadcasting history.
Larry W. Gamble, Clovis
