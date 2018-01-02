Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) speaks to the media after speaking to 10,000 high school students from across Los Angeles County at the annual Girls Build L.A. leadership summit on Dec. 15.
Letters to the Editor

Trump climate change tweets leave her cold

January 02, 2018 04:01 PM

January 02, 2018

Responding to this recent presidential tweet: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

These members of the House and Senate tweeted:

“1: This isn’t how climate change works. 2: We weren’t paying trillions of dollars. You didn’t understand the Paris Agreement in June and you still don’t. 3: Climate Change is real. It is a serious threat to our children. You need people on your team who can explain this to you.” (Don Beyer)

“Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Administration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must.” (Kamala Harris)

And we can’t resist commenting in presidential style:

In the West, it could be the DRIEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little less of that good old Global Warming that our Country, and most other countries, are going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to recover from. Pay up!

Ruth Afifi, Fresno

