Letters to the Editor

Good news! He’ll have cash to trickle around Fresno

January 02, 2018 03:51 PM

The Kool-Aid gulping Gary Sellers and Marti Nicely seem to think that Trump’s tax plan will not benefit either them or little guys like me. I beg to differ.

As a shareholder in many U.S. corporations, I stand to make more money with the new tax plan. My earnings then “trickle down” through the local economy, thus helping more of my neighbors live the American Dream.

If Mr. Sellers Ms. Nicely are smart enough to write letters to the editor, I find it odd that they would not be wise enough to invest their capital into our corporations.

Steve Howell, Fresno

  Comments  

