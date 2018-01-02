Letters to the Editor

Why Latinas keep sexual assaults a secret

January 02, 2018 02:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sexual assault of Mexican American women is a closely guarded secret in the Valley.

On top of racism, poverty, under-employment and physical abuse, Latino women are subjected to destructive cultural attitudes about sex. Women refuse to report rape due to the manner in which it is handled. Another reason is the reaction of family that responds with shame and blames the victim.

Today, millions of our wives, mothers and sisters have never told anyone they were raped. Most rapes are usually perpetuated by a relative or known person. Rape causes tremendous harm; the victim's life is often completely altered. There is no such thing as a one-time rapist.

Jorge Martinez, Newman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

    A police standoff negotiator attempts to make contact with occupants of an apartment in downtown Fresno, California on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment
Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender 0:48

Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender
Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

View More Video