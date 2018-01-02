Why Latinas keep sexual assaults a secret

Sexual assault of Mexican American women is a closely guarded secret in the Valley.
On top of racism, poverty, under-employment and physical abuse, Latino women are subjected to destructive cultural attitudes about sex. Women refuse to report rape due to the manner in which it is handled. Another reason is the reaction of family that responds with shame and blames the victim.
Today, millions of our wives, mothers and sisters have never told anyone they were raped. Most rapes are usually perpetuated by a relative or known person. Rape causes tremendous harm; the victim's life is often completely altered. There is no such thing as a one-time rapist.
Jorge Martinez, Newman
Comments