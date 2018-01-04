Why are freeway drivers in Fresno so piggy?

Last spring my husband and I took a long road trip. We traveled in 18 states and one Canadian province. Once we left California, the roads were wonderful, the gas prices were low, and the roadways were clean.
Every time we drive into Fresno, on Highways 99 and 41, we see loads of trash along the roadways. Are people here just piggy compared to other places?
We also have to put up with giant potholes, especially on Highway 99, and I wonder where all of the gas taxes we pay are going?
Fresno County needs to clean up so residents can be proud of this part of the once-Golden State.
