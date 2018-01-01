Why are Sikhs left out of the history books?

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018

Born to Azeema Prakash and Brian Prakash at Saint Agnes Medical Center at 1:28 a.m. Monday early on New Year's Day is 7-pound, 4-ounce, 20-inch Brayden Alam Prakash. He was delivered after Azeema’s 15-hour labor.