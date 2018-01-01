Letters to the Editor

Why are Sikhs left out of the history books?

January 01, 2018 05:46 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

When students are learning about how India got its freedom, why do the books only talk about what Gandhi did? Why don’t we learn about what the Sikhs did for the freedom? Most of the history books don’t mention what Sikhs did for the freedom of India.

Sikhs made up 2 percent of the population of India at that time, but their contributions to the freedom was 80 percent. How is it that in the world-history book Sikh stories aren’t told like the stories of Hindus. In the books, it just talks about Sikh genocide, and Gandhi’s peace movement.

Sikhs had made up 60 percent of the army at that time. While Hindus were doing the peaceful movement, Sikhs were actually fighting against the British. Why don’t Sikhs get the recognition they deserve?

Vikramjit S. Dhillon, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018

    Born to Azeema Prakash and Brian Prakash at Saint Agnes Medical Center at 1:28 a.m. Monday early on New Year's Day is 7-pound, 4-ounce, 20-inch Brayden Alam Prakash. He was delivered after Azeema’s 15-hour labor.

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018 1:17

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018
Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 0:46

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down
Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice 6:38

Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice

View More Video