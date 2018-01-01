Why are Sikhs left out of the history books?

When students are learning about how India got its freedom, why do the books only talk about what Gandhi did? Why don’t we learn about what the Sikhs did for the freedom? Most of the history books don’t mention what Sikhs did for the freedom of India.
Sikhs made up 2 percent of the population of India at that time, but their contributions to the freedom was 80 percent. How is it that in the world-history book Sikh stories aren’t told like the stories of Hindus. In the books, it just talks about Sikh genocide, and Gandhi’s peace movement.
Sikhs had made up 60 percent of the army at that time. While Hindus were doing the peaceful movement, Sikhs were actually fighting against the British. Why don’t Sikhs get the recognition they deserve?
Vikramjit S. Dhillon, Fresno
