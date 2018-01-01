In today’s society, we see so much crime that occurs on the news. Sometimes some of us are surprised about the terrible crimes that occurred so close to home. Others choose to not even watch the news because they can’t believe what it is that they hear.
This Thanksgiving our “Best Little City in the U.S.A.” reached its 50th homicide. On this particular day, a day where families gather together to give thanks for all they have as a nation, some mother lost a child. That loss will haunt the family for years to come, but like them and many other mothers, there are so many more grieving.
The massacre that occurred in Las Vegas as well, is another example of horrendous crimes that have occurred in our society. We watch the news in shock, but in a couple seconds we receive a text or call, and forget all about these real life events that happen near us, and disregard the concern we probably had.
These murders, kidnappings, thefts and so many other crimes, happen every day people! We should all ask ourselves, “How did this become our reality?”
Christina Martinez, Fresno
