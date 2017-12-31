No one should take away your voice

Hate speech, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is speech expressing hate towards a particular group of people.
Many people have advocated for the removal of the First Amendment right for people who share opinions opposite to their own. These opinions have been labeled as “hate speech.”
Advocates can be seen daily on Twitter vilifying an individual for not sharing not an extremist view, but rather showing a moderate opinion that does not coincide with the tweeter’s opinion.
Little do they realize their own irony and the major fault in their philosophy. The comments made by these individuals could be considered hate speech and, by their own belief, shouldn’t be allowed to say what they believe in. It sounds a bit ridiculous to advocate for something as counterproductive as this, but it brings up the bigger issue of letting fear interfere with our freedoms.
We shouldn’t get to a point where we’re so afraid of words, the only solution is regulating speech. The guarantee of our First Amendment right to the freedom of speech should be our No. 1 priority to protect. Everyone has the right to voice dissent or approval, but no one has the right to take away someone’s voice.
Ashley Silva, Fresno
