FLICKER
FLICKER

Letters to the Editor

No one should take away your voice

December 31, 2017 05:22 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Hate speech, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is speech expressing hate towards a particular group of people.

Many people have advocated for the removal of the First Amendment right for people who share opinions opposite to their own. These opinions have been labeled as “hate speech.”

Advocates can be seen daily on Twitter vilifying an individual for not sharing not an extremist view, but rather showing a moderate opinion that does not coincide with the tweeter’s opinion.

Little do they realize their own irony and the major fault in their philosophy. The comments made by these individuals could be considered hate speech and, by their own belief, shouldn’t be allowed to say what they believe in. It sounds a bit ridiculous to advocate for something as counterproductive as this, but it brings up the bigger issue of letting fear interfere with our freedoms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We shouldn’t get to a point where we’re so afraid of words, the only solution is regulating speech. The guarantee of our First Amendment right to the freedom of speech should be our No. 1 priority to protect. Everyone has the right to voice dissent or approval, but no one has the right to take away someone’s voice.

Ashley Silva, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

View More Video