Trump’s Jerusalem decision is a good one

President Trump recently announced that he and the rest of the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
This act has many saying that violence between Palestine and Israel will increase. Palestine even stated that would have a day of rage over this recognition.
The recognition of Jerusalem is actually good for not only the United States foreign policy, but also for everyday citizens. The U.S. accepting Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will show the U.S. will not back down to blackmail from terrorists. It will also show Palestine that the appeasement of their terrorism is now over, and this political tactic of using pressure tactics through murder will no longer have any success.
Matthew Schlundt, Fresno
