America, home of the free, the brave and the immigrant

11.3 million.
Tthis is the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States. Mexicans, Salvadorans, Chinese, Middle Eastern, the list goes on. All are from different ethnic backgrounds coming to one place, looking for one thing – HOPE!
Immigrants are searching for a better tomorrow for their families and for themselves, one which clearly, could not be found in there home country.
America is the home of the free and home of the immigrants. On Jan. 1, 1892, Ellis Island was opened as an immigration station. Then in 1910, on Jan. 21, Angel Island followed. These stations opened to anyone, no matter what race or religion, no matter what background. They represented openings to freedom, opportunity, liberty and equal rights for all.
Yet today, we are looking to kick out rather than help; leave out rather than provide. Many families are being separated due to walls being built and divisions being made.
We must come together as one and take action toward a problem that needs solving. Let’s put our differences aside and come together. Bring back the old America, become one United States.
Antonio Carreon, Fresno
Comments