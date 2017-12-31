Teens should be careful of their surroundings – physical, mental and cyber

Teens need to be aware of their surroundings at all times, whether it be physical, mental or cyber.
They should listen to their mothers when they says to look both ways before crossing, so you won’t get ran over. Wash your hands after using the restroom, so you don’t become a sick and nasty person. But most importantly, be aware of who is on and allowed to see your media.
We teens often do not filter who we friend, follow or subscribe to, and we pay the price. There is a show called “Catfish” for a reason. They try to convey a message by showing us that there are “bad” people out there.
Yes, occasionally there are happy endings, but most of the time there is a person behind a screen pretending to be someone they are not.
We are in denial that it will not happen to us, but that is never guaranteed unless we are careful. Even then, no one is absolutely safe. So before you do anything, check your surroundings.
Katrina Cook, Fresno
