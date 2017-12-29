Students at Buchanan High School defied gender norms with their outfits in 2016 in a challenge to the Clovis Unified School District’s dress code restrictions.
Letters to the Editor

Be you! Express yourself! But stay in dress code

December 29, 2017 03:03 PM

When entering high school, they tell you to be you and to express yourself by showing people who you are.

Bbut as soon as you enter school, what happens? A teacher comes along and dress codes you for wearing a pair of ripped jeans or a top that’s slightly showing your shoulder. At school, they shouldn’t being dress-coding students for the smallest things.

Instead of taking students out of class and preventing them from getting a full day of education, schools should be more lenient. There’s already so much stress out on us because of school, we should not be just stressing over whether or not our outfit fits under the rules.

A school has more important things to deal with other than dealing with a office filled with students that were out of dress code. Showing a little bit of knee or a little bit of shoulder isn’t going to kill anyone nor is it going to prevent anyone from learning.

Students should be allowed to express themselves by the way they dress, because each and every one of us has a unique sense of style.

Adriana Reyes, Fresno

