Manchester Gate kids give to Red Cross disaster fund

Just over a few months ago, there were several back-to-back disasters. These include Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and several more catastrophes all over the southeast coast.
However, thanks to the Red Cross, tens of thousands of people are now back in good shape and ready to return to their homes.
Students at Manchester Gate Elementary School put together a fund-raiser and collected $1,539.17 for the Red Cross.
By raising that money, they saved countless lives and helped to show that anyone can achieve huge goals. The goal of this one was to save lives with a simple movie night, bake sale and donation boxes.
This all really shows they really helped to be kind. They could have kept that $1,500 for themselves. This is something very kind and that you should always do if you have some spare cash.
These students show people that while in the worst natural disasters there will always be someone to help you, even if you don't realize that they are helping you.
Izel Arambula-Lopez
