Freeway puppy has a home, thanks to a kind family

My daughter and son-in law were on their way to work in Madera. As they approached the off ramp for Highway 180, cars came to abrupt stop. In the car lanes was a young German shepherd.
My daughter caught the dog, and went to work. On their way home that evening, they went to Miss Winkles, a rescue center in Clovis to see if the dog was chipped, but to no avail. So they took her home, gave her a bath and attended some injuries.
They are not able to keep her, but a co-worker was real interested. They had a dog pass away, and they wanted another. So that evening, they met, the family fell in love with the dog and wanted to keep her.
How kind and loving this family was to take this puppy and give her a new home. The last thing we knew she was enrolled in puppy-obedience class. What wonderful pet owners.
Never miss a local story.
With all the problems this country is having, there are still wonderful and kind people. It makes me feel hopeful that we still have a chance for humanity in our hearts.
Ann L Frye, Clovis
Comments