Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is at Sierra and Temperance avenues in Clovis.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is at Sierra and Temperance avenues in Clovis. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee Staff Photo
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is at Sierra and Temperance avenues in Clovis. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Letters to the Editor

Freeway puppy has a home, thanks to a kind family

December 29, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

My daughter and son-in law were on their way to work in Madera. As they approached the off ramp for Highway 180, cars came to abrupt stop. In the car lanes was a young German shepherd.

My daughter caught the dog, and went to work. On their way home that evening, they went to Miss Winkles, a rescue center in Clovis to see if the dog was chipped, but to no avail. So they took her home, gave her a bath and attended some injuries.

They are not able to keep her, but a co-worker was real interested. They had a dog pass away, and they wanted another. So that evening, they met, the family fell in love with the dog and wanted to keep her.

How kind and loving this family was to take this puppy and give her a new home. The last thing we knew she was enrolled in puppy-obedience class. What wonderful pet owners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With all the problems this country is having, there are still wonderful and kind people. It makes me feel hopeful that we still have a chance for humanity in our hearts.

Ann L Frye, Clovis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000
Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:12

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police

View More Video