A piñata vendor adjusts a pinata in the image of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump March 2, 2016, in Tijuana, Mexico. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox stands by his comparison of Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying the Republican presidential front-runner believes in the white supremacy.
A piñata vendor adjusts a pinata in the image of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump March 2, 2016, in Tijuana, Mexico. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox stands by his comparison of Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying the Republican presidential front-runner believes in the white supremacy. Gregory Bull AP
A piñata vendor adjusts a pinata in the image of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump March 2, 2016, in Tijuana, Mexico. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox stands by his comparison of Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying the Republican presidential front-runner believes in the white supremacy. Gregory Bull AP

Letters to the Editor

Trump-Hitler comparisons are ‘baseless, irresponsible’

December 29, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Drawing a comparison between two leaders, past and present, can be helpful or harmful. Sylvia J. Woodburne’s letter (Dec. 28), compared President Trump with Nazi Germany’s Fuehrer, Adolf Hitler. In fact, they were/are both leaders of their countries. Unfortunately, the comparison virtually ends there.

Yes, both men wrote books, but “Mein Kampf,” which avowed the superiority of the Aryan race and the dehumanization of the Jewish race, cannot be compared with “The Art of the Deal,” which promotes agreement through compromise.

When Hitler came to power, he systematically eliminated all opposition, either by killing them or locking them up. He took control of the media, so that only favorable propaganda could be disseminated. Yes, Trump does tweet his opinion, but he has not eliminated opposing views.

Hitler built up his military to expand his empire. Trump, following many previous presidents, believes that a powerful military is a deterrent to war. It also provides a means of supporting our allies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Finally, Hitler was an atheist, who wanted to use the church for his purposes. Trump has embraced Evangelical Christian values and promotes the sanctity of life, individual responsibility and law and order. The attempts to compare him with Hitler are obviously baseless and irresponsible.

Rodney J. Nidever, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

    A jockey fell off a horse near the finish line at Gulfstream Park, costing a bettor $571,000.

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000
They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video