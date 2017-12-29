Don’t be fooled: middle class gets tax breaks, too

The American people are fooled by the Trump bashers into believing the tax cut reform left the middle class out of tax breaks. That cannot be further from the truth.
So who’s really lying here? It wouldn’t be the Democrats glossing over a tax plan clearly intended to discourage long-form (itemizing), would it? It certainly is just that. Oh, and quite a few sore losers incapable of getting over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost are in that mix, too. Such things are food for folly and worse yet, so horribly self-destructive of a country.
America has one of its greatest opportunities to finally turn its financial tide and deficit around. We certainly have a President and literally tens of millions of people with the capacity, angst and wherewithal to do it.
What are we going to do as a divided whole? We will again miss the target. For what good reason would we do such things?
Never miss a local story.
Larry Tomblin, Fresno
Comments