President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., during an event to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress on the South Lawn of White House in Washington, Dec. 20. MANUEL BALCE CENETA Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be fooled: middle class gets tax breaks, too

December 29, 2017 12:25 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The American people are fooled by the Trump bashers into believing the tax cut reform left the middle class out of tax breaks. That cannot be further from the truth.

So who’s really lying here? It wouldn’t be the Democrats glossing over a tax plan clearly intended to discourage long-form (itemizing), would it? It certainly is just that. Oh, and quite a few sore losers incapable of getting over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost are in that mix, too. Such things are food for folly and worse yet, so horribly self-destructive of a country.

America has one of its greatest opportunities to finally turn its financial tide and deficit around. We certainly have a President and literally tens of millions of people with the capacity, angst and wherewithal to do it.

What are we going to do as a divided whole? We will again miss the target. For what good reason would we do such things?

Larry Tomblin, Fresno

