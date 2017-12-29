Valley GOP: There will be a reckoning

In the story of “The Frog And The Scorpion,” the frog agrees to carry the scorpion across the river, and the scorpion promises not to sting the frog. Halfway across, the scorpion stings him.
“Now we’ll both drown! Why would you do that?” cried the frog.
“Because I’m a scorpion. That’s what I do!”
Republicans are like scorpions. They feel the need to give rich people and corporations tax cuts and loopholes to make them even wealthier. They can’t stop themselves. It’s in their DNA. There is simply no problem we face, big or small, real or imagined that the GOP won’t try to fix with a big payout to the top 1 percent. Who knew?
Our local Republican Congressmen followed lock-step with the party. They have no shame. They represent some of the poorest districts in the country and still couldn’t keep from sending the President and some of the colleagues a huge windfall. They are afraid to face their constituents in regular Town Hall meetings – which makes them cowards.
Reps. Devin Nunes, David Valadao and Jeff Denham – there will be a reckoning in 2018.
Gary Sellers, Fresno
