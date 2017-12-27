GOP should remember Jesus loved children and fund CHIP health insurance

As the jubilant Republicans left Washington, D.C., for their holiday festivities, they should remember that they failed to fund Children’s Health Insurance Program, which was created for low-income children started by Sen. Orrin Hatch, a powerful Republican.
According to the New York Times and a report by Georgetown University, by the end of next month, if CHIP is not funded, almost 9 million children (that is almost one in eight children) could lose coverage, putting some of these children with serious health problems at real risk.
The Republicans need to remember how Jesus loved children, particularly those with health problems. Email or write to your representative today.
Paul M. Dutton, Fresno
