Sick children’s health care is on the line as Congress takes a vacation, writes Paul Dutton of Fresno.
Sick children’s health care is on the line as Congress takes a vacation, writes Paul Dutton of Fresno. Ali Floc U.S. Coast Guard District
Sick children’s health care is on the line as Congress takes a vacation, writes Paul Dutton of Fresno. Ali Floc U.S. Coast Guard District

Letters to the Editor

GOP should remember Jesus loved children and fund CHIP health insurance

December 27, 2017 03:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

As the jubilant Republicans left Washington, D.C., for their holiday festivities, they should remember that they failed to fund Children’s Health Insurance Program, which was created for low-income children started by Sen. Orrin Hatch, a powerful Republican.

According to the New York Times and a report by Georgetown University, by the end of next month, if CHIP is not funded, almost 9 million children (that is almost one in eight children) could lose coverage, putting some of these children with serious health problems at real risk.

The Republicans need to remember how Jesus loved children, particularly those with health problems. Email or write to your representative today.

Paul M. Dutton, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorial at the site of the fatal Christmas night hit and run accident in Hanford

    A memorial, with crosses, candles, balloons, roses and a teddy bear, was built at the site of a fatal Christmas night hit-and-run in Hanford, where a man died and his wife and three children were injured after their vehicle was struck at Hume and South Eleventh avenues.

Memorial at the site of the fatal Christmas night hit and run accident in Hanford

Memorial at the site of the fatal Christmas night hit and run accident in Hanford 0:44

Memorial at the site of the fatal Christmas night hit and run accident in Hanford
Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year
Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 0:56

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

View More Video