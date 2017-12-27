Nunes forgets roots; respect voters or get out

It's time to consider voting out Rep. Devin Nunes for his next term due to his investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice,. We all know that he is a lackey to Donald Trump.
He refuses to meet with his constituents to explain what's going on in Washington, or our concerns, and he won't speak to the Bee. It appears that he is trying to obstruct justice by investigating the investigation of the FBI, to bring a close to the Russians and Trump.
Nunes appears to have his own agenda and seems to have forgotten whom he is supposed to represent. So when the time comes, please help replace Nunes with somebody who will represent us!
Chris Theile, Clovis
