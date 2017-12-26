Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion was 19 of 30 passing for 181 yards and one interception in the first half of the Hawaii Bowl.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion was 19 of 30 passing for 181 yards and one interception in the first half of the Hawaii Bowl. EUGENE TANNER Associated Press
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion was 19 of 30 passing for 181 yards and one interception in the first half of the Hawaii Bowl. EUGENE TANNER Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

Thanks, Fresno State football, for great season

December 26, 2017 02:58 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

I watched Jeff Tedford develop into an outstanding offensive coordinator at Fresno State, then take his skills and be successful everywhere he’s gone. Always hoping he’d come back to Fresno and turn us into a Boise State type of perennial power.

The turnaround this year, especially defensively, has been awesome. Local star high school players, who left for bigger name programs, are coming back and excelling for the ’Dogs this season. I anticipate more good recruits, locally and otherwise, choosing Fresno State because of Coach Tedford’s past and current success.

When you take Cal and turn that program around in that conference, you’re doing some coaching and recruiting. He can coach the special ones into NFL All-Pros. Good football is back in Fresno. Now it’s up to us to support this program. Thanks, coach and team for a great season. Can’t wait for next year.

Steve Carr, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

    Police released a clip of surveillance video showing a break-in at the new Ultimate Garages showroom in the Palm Bluffs area of northwest Fresno.

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera
Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win 2:32

Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win
Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win 0:46

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win

View More Video