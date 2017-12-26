Thanks, Fresno State football, for great season

I watched Jeff Tedford develop into an outstanding offensive coordinator at Fresno State, then take his skills and be successful everywhere he’s gone. Always hoping he’d come back to Fresno and turn us into a Boise State type of perennial power.
The turnaround this year, especially defensively, has been awesome. Local star high school players, who left for bigger name programs, are coming back and excelling for the ’Dogs this season. I anticipate more good recruits, locally and otherwise, choosing Fresno State because of Coach Tedford’s past and current success.
When you take Cal and turn that program around in that conference, you’re doing some coaching and recruiting. He can coach the special ones into NFL All-Pros. Good football is back in Fresno. Now it’s up to us to support this program. Thanks, coach and team for a great season. Can’t wait for next year.
Steve Carr, Fresno
Comments