Prison of Peace program aids inmates

Christmas Day we were greeted by an uplifting article entitled “12 Faces of Christmas.” These “Faces of Christmas” comprised normal folk, like you and me, individuals who each had devised a unique way to better the community.
The profiles of these “Faces” revealed most to have undertaken some charitable and altruistic work within close proximity of their home, church, or job. The outcomes were heartwarming and inspiring. Certainly, given the limits of reporting and pages the Bee currently maintains, there must be many other unspoken, unrecognized heroes out there.
One such long-standing program exists with the praiseworthy goal of helping inmates develop peacemaking skills to reduce violence within the prison community. The inherent skills necessary to be a “peacemaker,” emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and moral engagement also act to meet life on the outside.
Accomplished through extensive and expert training, The Prison of Peace program was created by Douglas Noll of Fresno, a master mediator, at the request of women inmates at Valley State Prison. Initially run on a voluntary basis, the program now operates in four U.S. prisons, the Los Angeles County Jail, and internationally in Spain and Greece. The value of such programs like this may be immeasurable in reducing crime.
Stephen D. Malm, Fresno
