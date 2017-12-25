Mueller is a respected Republican; neutrality is not required

I find the growing chorus of partisan bias concerning the Robert Mueller probe quite laughable.
Mr. Mueller is a well-known and respected long-time Republican. It is ridiculous to believe that anyone involved in the investigation must be politically neutral to be able to perform his job honestly.
Was Ken Starr a Democrat? Does anyone believe that his team was politically neutral while investigating Bill Clinton? Or how about the Benghazi hearings? Were they not admittedly deliberately biased and conducted specifically to damage Hillary Clinton's reputation?
Unlike Benghazi, criminal charges have been filed and guilty pleas have been entered in this matter so that is proof of substance to the allegations of wrongdoing within the Trump election team.
Never miss a local story.
Considering what that says about Trump's judgment of character, it is only appropriate to pursue the facts to see if they lead to criminality by anyone else. There is nothing biased about that.
Joe Messer, Fresno
Comments