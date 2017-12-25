Episcopal leader will be missed

In a time where the news is filled with angry politics; there are people who remind us of the reason for the season and that love and kindness are greatest gifts. The Rev. Michelle Racusin of Saint James Episcopalian Cathedral exudes this message.
It is with great sadness for her parishioners that she will be moving to Los Angeles. She will be greatly missed. It is her messages of forgiveness and faith that affords her parishioners the ability to forgive the bishop, David Rice for his unkind and poor behavior. Rev. Michelle will be greatly missed but will forever be a part of our spiritual journey.
Cindy Walker, Clovis
