Letters to the Editor

Episcopal leader will be missed

December 25, 2017 12:09 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

In a time where the news is filled with angry politics; there are people who remind us of the reason for the season and that love and kindness are greatest gifts. The Rev. Michelle Racusin of Saint James Episcopalian Cathedral exudes this message.

It is with great sadness for her parishioners that she will be moving to Los Angeles. She will be greatly missed. It is her messages of forgiveness and faith that affords her parishioners the ability to forgive the bishop, David Rice for his unkind and poor behavior. Rev. Michelle will be greatly missed but will forever be a part of our spiritual journey.

Cindy Walker, Clovis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win

    Fresno State football players celebrate their 33-27 victory over Houston at the 2017 Hawaii Bowl by singing "Bulldog Spirit."

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win 0:46

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win
Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win 2:32

Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win
Bulldogs cornerback Jaron Bryant on his game-turning TD return 1:17

Bulldogs cornerback Jaron Bryant on his game-turning TD return

View More Video