Tish Rice, left, t of the FTA and and Brooke Ashjian of the school board should can bring their teams together without waiting for the fact-finding report in mid-January, writes Steven Roesch of Fresno.
Tish Rice, left, t of the FTA and and Brooke Ashjian of the school board should can bring their teams together without waiting for the fact-finding report in mid-January, writes Steven Roesch of Fresno. Fresno Bee file
Tish Rice, left, t of the FTA and and Brooke Ashjian of the school board should can bring their teams together without waiting for the fact-finding report in mid-January, writes Steven Roesch of Fresno. Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Fresno Unified leaders: Come back to the bargaining table

December 25, 2017 11:48 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

In the past weeks, there has been widespread concern about the possibility of a teacher strike in Fresno Unified School District. District leaders have made great efforts to prepare for this unsettling contingency. There’s been much wringing of hands about the deleterious effects that such a work action might have on the quality of K-12 education in our community.

In fact, however, we’ve all been suffering under the effects of a work stoppage for months now.

By refusing to negotiate in good faith with the Fresno Teachers Association, the district leadership has in effect gone on strike – consciously neglecting to perform an important part of its job. Its work stoppage – which is still ongoing – has cast long shadows across Fresno Unified’s sites and the community as a whole, and it has indeed already negatively impacted the educational opportunities for K-12 students.

It’s time for the district leaders to end their strike, come back to the negotiating table, and make an honest effort to reach reasonable compromises with the teachers’ union. This could happen now, without further delays, and that would be preferable to waiting until a fact-finding report appears in mid-January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Steven Roesch, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win

    Team captain Aaron Mitchell talks about Fresno State's slow start following Fresno State’s 33-27 victory over Houston at the Hawaii Bowl.

Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win

Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win 2:32

Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win
Bulldogs cornerback Jaron Bryant on his game-turning TD return 1:17

Bulldogs cornerback Jaron Bryant on his game-turning TD return
Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win 0:46

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win

View More Video