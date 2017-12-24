83 years in Fresno, living among many good people

In this season of gratitude for goodness, I am thankful that Fresno has been a great community to be born here, educated here and teach here.
During my 83 years living here, I have been grateful for the many mentors and community members I have known as friends and committee members working for a common good.
Some of the best teachers and residents are Sudarshan Kapoor, Fresno State Peace Garden; James and Coke Hallowell, donors; Scott Miller, Storyland; Jackie Ryle and Larry Balakian, the arts; Dorothy “Dottie” Smith,, community colleges trustee; Art Dyson, architect; Ellie Bluestein, criminal justice; Clint Olivier, senior center; Paul Caprioglio, feeding the hungry and Darius Assemi, building downtown.
I am further grateful for good residents who do random acts of kindness each day in our community, including the gentleman who paid for my groceries the other day while I was checking out.
What a great place to live!
Ray Ensher, Fresno
