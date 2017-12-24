A stranger bought groceries for Ray Ensher recently, just one of many reasons he likes Fresno’s community spirit.
Letters to the Editor

83 years in Fresno, living among many good people

December 24, 2017 10:06 AM

In this season of gratitude for goodness, I am thankful that Fresno has been a great community to be born here, educated here and teach here.

During my 83 years living here, I have been grateful for the many mentors and community members I have known as friends and committee members working for a common good.

Some of the best teachers and residents are Sudarshan Kapoor, Fresno State Peace Garden; James and Coke Hallowell, donors; Scott Miller, Storyland; Jackie Ryle and Larry Balakian, the arts; Dorothy “Dottie” Smith,, community colleges trustee; Art Dyson, architect; Ellie Bluestein, criminal justice; Clint Olivier, senior center; Paul Caprioglio, feeding the hungry and Darius Assemi, building downtown.

I am further grateful for good residents who do random acts of kindness each day in our community, including the gentleman who paid for my groceries the other day while I was checking out.

What a great place to live!

Ray Ensher, Fresno

