Russell Snell and his wife Ambria work on their parts as Joseph and Mary with the baby Jesus in the manger scene at the Living Nativity Drive-Thru at Riverdale Assembly of God Church in Riverdale in this 2012 photo. The Living Nativity had a cast of about 260. Al Villa challenges ethics columnist Andrew Fiala’s definition of religion.
Russell Snell and his wife Ambria work on their parts as Joseph and Mary with the baby Jesus in the manger scene at the Living Nativity Drive-Thru at Riverdale Assembly of God Church in Riverdale in this 2012 photo. The Living Nativity had a cast of about 260. Al Villa challenges ethics columnist Andrew Fiala’s definition of religion. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file
Russell Snell and his wife Ambria work on their parts as Joseph and Mary with the baby Jesus in the manger scene at the Living Nativity Drive-Thru at Riverdale Assembly of God Church in Riverdale in this 2012 photo. The Living Nativity had a cast of about 260. Al Villa challenges ethics columnist Andrew Fiala’s definition of religion. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Christ’s birth is foretold in biblical history

December 24, 2017 09:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Re: the column by Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala, “Whether fact or fiction, Christmas nativity bears much meaning for our lives” (Dec. 17). Using polls by the Pew Center is example of why many of us are suspicious of intellectualism.

It, as do most intellectuals, avoids the true meaning of history in the Old Testament and the New Testament predicting the nativity. Cynical intellectuals, like many politicians, will twist a few differences to cause confusion and call it reasoning.

The birth of Christ is not only discussed in the New Testament. The coming of the Lord was attested to in the Old Treatment for centuries, not just the gospels of Luke and Matthew. Mr. Fiala’s reasoning that religion is after all “a web of symbols and metaphors stories and rituals” is absurd.

I do not know the professor, but I disagree with injecting and insulting religion. Religion is about principles we live by and is wisdom– truth, morality, respect for others, kindness, honesty, charity. Ethics is basically living by those principles. Mr. Fiala stresses definitions to reach a false conclusion and ends up with a wrong definition of religion through a process of intellectualism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Al Villa, Clovis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

    Fresno State football team wraps up preparations for the Hawaii Bowl against Houston, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PST Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise
Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights
Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video