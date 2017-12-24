Christ’s birth is foretold in biblical history

Re: the column by Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala, “Whether fact or fiction, Christmas nativity bears much meaning for our lives” (Dec. 17). Using polls by the Pew Center is example of why many of us are suspicious of intellectualism.
It, as do most intellectuals, avoids the true meaning of history in the Old Testament and the New Testament predicting the nativity. Cynical intellectuals, like many politicians, will twist a few differences to cause confusion and call it reasoning.
The birth of Christ is not only discussed in the New Testament. The coming of the Lord was attested to in the Old Treatment for centuries, not just the gospels of Luke and Matthew. Mr. Fiala’s reasoning that religion is after all “a web of symbols and metaphors stories and rituals” is absurd.
I do not know the professor, but I disagree with injecting and insulting religion. Religion is about principles we live by and is wisdom– truth, morality, respect for others, kindness, honesty, charity. Ethics is basically living by those principles. Mr. Fiala stresses definitions to reach a false conclusion and ends up with a wrong definition of religion through a process of intellectualism.
Al Villa, Clovis
