OUGHTISM
Letters to the Editor

Spirit of Christmas? Not in my book

December 24, 2017 09:17 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 09:21 AM

The current tax bill will cut taxes, mostly for those who have the most in life. Next year, Congress and the President will certainly point to the deficit, made worse by these tax cuts benefiting the wealthy, and say cutting expenses is critical. It will be interesting to see where cuts will be made. My guess is that most cuts will be made to parts of the budget that help the poor with their health, food and housing.

Many of us are preparing for the season when we celebrate Jesus entering our world to show us the nature of God. We see that God is love; God loves us and we have love for each other, for the sick, hungry, for the elderly and homeless. Taking from the poor to provide more for the wealthy doesn’t fit with my understanding of Christmas.

Galen Quenzer, Visalia

