‘Star Wars’: Why it’s so popular

In 1977. America was in recovery from Vietnam and disco. Anti-heroes ruled the screen such as in “The Godfather.”
Disney had lost its way, and special effects were primitive. Along comes from nowhere a modern myth that sparked a galaxy of merchandise and singlehandly started a revolution in movies. It changed a generation.
This was a movie that almost all studios passed on. It was laughed at by the workers on the film. Why?
Yes, classic Disney influence is there, but my opinion is we want a feel-good movie. Who doesn't smile at the sight of the movable droids bickering like a married couple? Or remember those Ewoks who had mad war skills, the white-knuckle ending or favorite Christmas toy memories.
Basically “Star Wars” combines religion and mythology and altered our world forever
Matthew Tuttle, Fresno
