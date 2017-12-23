Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), R2-D2, and C-3PO look out the window of a medical frigate at the Millennium Falcon as Lando departs in search of Han Solo.
Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), R2-D2, and C-3PO look out the window of a medical frigate at the Millennium Falcon as Lando departs in search of Han Solo.
'Star Wars': Why it's so popular

December 23, 2017 05:27 AM

December 23, 2017

In 1977. America was in recovery from Vietnam and disco. Anti-heroes ruled the screen such as in “The Godfather.”

Disney had lost its way, and special effects were primitive. Along comes from nowhere a modern myth that sparked a galaxy of merchandise and singlehandly started a revolution in movies. It changed a generation.

This was a movie that almost all studios passed on. It was laughed at by the workers on the film. Why?

Yes, classic Disney influence is there, but my opinion is we want a feel-good movie. Who doesn't smile at the sight of the movable droids bickering like a married couple? Or remember those Ewoks who had mad war skills, the white-knuckle ending or favorite Christmas toy memories.

Basically “Star Wars” combines religion and mythology and altered our world forever

Matthew Tuttle, Fresno

