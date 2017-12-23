River access board meeting: well done

The San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting, held recently to determine future river access, was an acknowledgment of our community’s willingness to weigh issues and listen attentively to those expressing opposing views.
Chairman Andreas Borgeas, Fresno County Supervisor, set an impartial, moderate and conciliatory tone, which afforded speakers respect and engendered crowd decorum.
While not all present were pleased with the 8-6 vote favoring the Palm/Nees avenues option, their alternative choice was not arbitrarily “dismissed” without assurances that progress would be diligently monitored and commitments honored before final project completion.
This open-microphone public event was a refreshing example of citizen inclusion and democracy in action. Our congressional representatives could well follow suit.
Paula Ann Costis, Fresno
