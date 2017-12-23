Fresno County Supervisor Andreas Borgeas, left, speaks during the San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting to vote on access to River West Open Space Area, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District auditorium, Dec. 13. The meeting was well done, writes Paula Ann Costis of Fresno.
Letters to the Editor

River access board meeting: well done

December 23, 2017 06:15 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:16 PM

The San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting, held recently to determine future river access, was an acknowledgment of our community’s willingness to weigh issues and listen attentively to those expressing opposing views.

Chairman Andreas Borgeas, Fresno County Supervisor, set an impartial, moderate and conciliatory tone, which afforded speakers respect and engendered crowd decorum.

While not all present were pleased with the 8-6 vote favoring the Palm/Nees avenues option, their alternative choice was not arbitrarily “dismissed” without assurances that progress would be diligently monitored and commitments honored before final project completion.

This open-microphone public event was a refreshing example of citizen inclusion and democracy in action. Our congressional representatives could well follow suit.

Paula Ann Costis, Fresno

