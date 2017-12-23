It’s just seven words – or is it?

It is only seven words that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been told not to use by the Trump administration. There are millions more words that can be used in their place, what is the big deal?
It is just seven words. Vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, transgender, fetus, evidence-based, and science-based. It is just seven words.
Does not being allowed to use those words eliminate them from our language? Are they gone forever or just during the Trump administration control?
It is just seven words – or is it?
R. L. Markwith, Fresno
