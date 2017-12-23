WIKIPEDIA
WIKIPEDIA

Letters to the Editor

It’s just seven words – or is it?

December 23, 2017 06:07 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 06:07 AM

It is only seven words that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been told not to use by the Trump administration. There are millions more words that can be used in their place, what is the big deal?

It is just seven words. Vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, transgender, fetus, evidence-based, and science-based. It is just seven words.

Does not being allowed to use those words eliminate them from our language? Are they gone forever or just during the Trump administration control?

It is just seven words – or is it?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

R. L. Markwith, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

    Fresno State football team wraps up preparations for the Hawaii Bowl against Houston, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PST Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise
Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights
Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video