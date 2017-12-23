GOP should halt Trump’s hostile takeover of judicial branch

Once again, I hear Donald Trump slander the men in the FBI. How does that make you folks in law enforcement feel?
And you, Hispanics, I mean the ones that aren’t rapists, Trump says some of you are fine people. How does that make you feel?
How about you women ? Trump says it’s OK to grab you by your privates, as long as I’m famous or rich enough. How do you women feel about that? Is that the world you want for your daughters?
If the Republicans in Congress can’t or won’t stop the executive branch from executing a hostile takeover of the judicial branch of our government, then every Republican in Congress and elsewhere above the grade of dog catcher has to go.
Pray for the Republican Party and then go register to vote!
Jim Francher, Fresno
