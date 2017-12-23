Despite saying the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reputation was “in Tatters” this month, President Donald Trump spoke to the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony Dec. 15, in Quantico, Va.
Despite saying the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reputation was “in Tatters” this month, President Donald Trump spoke to the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony Dec. 15, in Quantico, Va. EVAN VUCCI Associated Press
Despite saying the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reputation was “in Tatters” this month, President Donald Trump spoke to the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony Dec. 15, in Quantico, Va. EVAN VUCCI Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

GOP should halt Trump’s hostile takeover of judicial branch

December 23, 2017 06:18 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 06:18 AM

Once again, I hear Donald Trump slander the men in the FBI. How does that make you folks in law enforcement feel?

And you, Hispanics, I mean the ones that aren’t rapists, Trump says some of you are fine people. How does that make you feel?

How about you women ? Trump says it’s OK to grab you by your privates, as long as I’m famous or rich enough. How do you women feel about that? Is that the world you want for your daughters?

If the Republicans in Congress can’t or won’t stop the executive branch from executing a hostile takeover of the judicial branch of our government, then every Republican in Congress and elsewhere above the grade of dog catcher has to go.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pray for the Republican Party and then go register to vote!

Jim Francher, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

    Fresno State football team wraps up preparations for the Hawaii Bowl against Houston, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PST Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise
Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights
Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video