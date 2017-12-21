Community Medical Centers stands up for community health

I was pleased to learn that Community Medical Centers has just approved a climate-change resolution, as described in a blog on its website (https://www.communitymedical.org
Having recently retired from CMC, I am very proud of my former employer for standing up for the health of our community. Reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change will help clean up our air and thereby improve the health of our children, the elderly and those with respiratory and heart conditions.
Cleaner air and healthier people are just a few of the many benefits that will result from reducing carbon pollution.
Building on CMC's groundbreaking leadership, our region would greatly benefit from other social and educational institutions following its example by implementing their own climate change resolutions and responses.
CMC also supports efforts to urge national legislators to take action to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Representatives Jim Costa, Tom McClintock, Devin Nunes, and David Valadao will do well to heed the advice of this major employer and well-respected health care organization.
Connie Young, Fresno
