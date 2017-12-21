Letters to the Editor

Trump and GOP overlords will pay the price for arrogance

December 21, 2017 09:52 AM

Conservative Republican politicians beware! Your majority and political agenda has begun its descent. Especially now that one of your own was defeated in the deep South no less!

The Republican Party has pushed, shoved, lied, manipulated and tossed its weight around the last few years because it could. Local Republican politicians will need to be mindful of their thoughts and attitudes.

The Republicans have revealed their arrogant, single-minded push to increase their wealth at everyone else’s expense. As a retired federal employee, I live comfortably. This ridiculous, new tax change being shoved down our throats is disguised as a tax cut for all, but in reality is a rebirth of Reaganomics. The “trickle-down theory” does not work when the mega-wealthy and corporate America hold all the cards!

It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now! Watch out, folks, the tide is beginning to change once again, and Donald Trump and the Republican overlords will pay the price for their arrogance!

Dennis Collins, Clovis

