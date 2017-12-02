How to negotiate with North Korea

The North Koreans have fired another intercontinental ballistic missle capable of hitting the mainland of the United States. It's time for serious negotiations, since a U.S. pre-emptive strike would lead to nuclear exchange and is unthinkable.
The North Koreans want recognition above all else. The U.S. could guarantee this and not seek regime change as it did in Libya and and Iraq. In exchange for the above, the North Koreans would dismantle their ICBM program and accept international inspections. Other negotiations are to follow, as to sanctions.
The U.S. can tolerate a nuclear-armed North Korea without its missiles aiming to do mischief.
Sydney Bluestone, Fresno
