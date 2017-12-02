New streetlights don’t fit Fulton Street’s ambience, writes Steve Lamarche of Fresno.
Letters to the Editor

Replace streetlights on Fulton Street

December 02, 2017 01:47 PM

Fulton Street has so many old historic buildings that lend a quaint ambience to the area. I cannot understand why the new lighting and arrangements of art do not maximize the possibilities in a greater way.

Fulton Street is narrow to begin with, and it could’ve been designed in vintage “old town” motif, maybe using antique-style street lighting and outdoor patio areas. Instead it is an eclectic mix of mosaic tiles, modern street lighting and uninviting store fronts.

My advice is to add some warmth and character and enhance the presence of the vintage buildings. Definitely replace those streetlights.

Steve Lamarche, Fresno

