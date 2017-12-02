‘I am dumbfounded’ at Trump’s lies

What I don’t understand is how America has come to a point where so much lying is acceptable. Regardless of what anyone thought of politicians and news companies in the past, Donald Trump, Breitbart News and Project Veritas are telling more lies in a day than anyone ever dreamed possible.
No one can ever insist there was lying on this scale before Donald Trump.
And I don’t understand how so many people are willing to put up with this. What happened to integrity? What happened to the notion that truth matters?
I am dumbfounded that so many people will let Trump say anything he wants to regardless of how obviously false it is. When did ideology come to be so important to people that any statement in defense of a political belief becomes truth even when it isn’t?
I am not even sure that Americans are ever going to come to a point where we will address this, or even discuss it. What will we do? Insist that mass scale lying stop, or just go on and on living in a world where truth is only what we agree with?
Mark Hays Pearson, Fresno
