Sex-abuse acceptance is sign of ‘rapidly decaying culture’

I read of a pastor who, while speaking on original sin and the theological concept of total depravity, say that all of mankind is “Auschwitz-enabled.” Recent events in our rapidly decaying culture have proven it so. And it not just the Democrats, Republicans, the left and the right. It’s every segment of society.
The shameful acceptance of sexual abuse and harassment is our modern culture’s sin. This is what happens when the Judeo-Christian guardrails of society are eliminated.
But it does seem like the preponderance of Hollywood stars, news anchors, lawmakers and politicians, media enablers, faux feminists and movie moguls who are found to be sexual predators and perverts are Democrats.
What is it about Democrat liberalism that always tends toward the abuse of women? Aren’t they the party of equal rights and feminism? We need to remember that the party of Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, John Conyers and Anthony Weiner is the party that excused Bill Clinton’s sexual predation on political grounds.
T. C. Morgan, Fresno
