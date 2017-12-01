District attorney has ‘served well’ citizens of Madera County

I am not a long-time friend or associate of Madera County District Attorney David Linn. My only exposure to him has been at political action meetings or public events. That said, fair is fair, and I smell a rat.
This is the second election cycle that the Madera County Board of Supervisors has had it in for the incumbent district attorney. At one such political event, Linn was questioned about inappropriate behavior not by him, but by one or more of the county supervisors regarding violations of the Brown Act.
Linn responded that he had been looking into the behavior of the board and allegations of their disregard for Brown Act regulations. Interesting that now as we approach the election cycle, suddenly the board finds fault with the DA.
Linn can be a little overpowering at times, and I have certainly noticed an occasional air of arrogance, but over all he has served well the citizens of Madera County.
The attack on his character by the board I sense is motivated more by politics and self-preservation rather than a genuine sense of responsibility to the county employees of the DA’s office and the citizens of Madera County.
Eric N. Loos, Oakhurst
