Fresno would be better off without God

It’s 2017, granted I live in Fresno, home to superstitious believers who make hell a reality, but come on people. Do free thinkers still need to be subjected to statements like “Even God couldn’t stop Highway 99’s construction?” Seriously.

Obviously for those versed in old barbaric Hebrew God stories and silly testaments from Christians, one would think this God thing would be able to deconstruct in an intelligent-designed eye blink, but no.

Reality is, in 2017 and tomorrow, the man-constructed universe creator is in bad need one of those miracles from Biblical times, not only to prove his existence, but to prove his inspired religions derive from his before-time-existed omnipotence.

If Fresno tomorrow stopped with God bless, praying, thank God, In God We Trust and all the other absurd proclamations and sayings associated to some unproven deity, this city would be a better place. Well , we should still let pastors in Fresno keep preaching the Lord’s name in vain, since it’s evidence free attendance on Sunday doesn’t fill the pews the way a Marvel movie on opening weekend does.

