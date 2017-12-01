Congress bribes followers with public money

In the 1830s, French political thinker Alexis de Tocqueville remarked, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”
It’s $20 trillion and growing!
Richard Telles, Fresno
December 01, 2017 02:38 PM
