Letters to the Editor

Congress bribes followers with public money

December 01, 2017 02:38 PM

In the 1830s, French political thinker Alexis de Tocqueville remarked, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”

It’s $20 trillion and growing!

Richard Telles, Fresno

