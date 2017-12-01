Fresno State’s KeeSean Johnson runs for a touchdown with Boise State’s Kekoa Nawahine, left, and Avery Williams struggling to keep up last Saturday.
Letters to the Editor

Win again on the blue turf, Bulldogs

December 01, 2017 02:29 PM

The current system of where the title game is played is not fair in many ways. The game site should be determined by head to head team winner. Welcome to money and politics with college sports. The Mountain West commissioner and committee wanted the game at Boise no matter what and they did get their way. Boise had already pre-sold tickets for the game to be played in Boise.

The football team, coaches, school, fans and community of Fresno did get a very bad deal with the outcome of the Sunday morning computer poll rankings. Fresno State winning at home Saturday deserves to be hosting the game instead of Boise. There is nothing that can be done to make the flawed system right for this year’s title game.

Fresno State will need to prove they are for real and win again on the blue turf! Go Dogs!

Teri Holt, Fresno

